WATCH: Blood & Water cast react to their season 1 audition tapes

They’ve come to be known as the Parkhurst crew, and the cast of smash-hit Netflix series Blood & Water gave us a look at their audition tapes. Khosi Ngema, Ama Qamata, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff , Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, and Dillon Windvogel are all expected to return for the highly anticipated season 2.

The show also attracted international recognition and continues to be a success on the streaming service.

Returning showrunner and director Nosipho Dumisa commented: “Blood & Water’s success is a testament to the hard work put in by the entire team towards expanding the African narrative in a new and exciting direction. It’s a privilege and a blessing to return to our beloved characters, as we delve further into the greater mystery and scandals of their world. Parkhurst is about to get messy.”

At Parkhurst College, a prestigious inner-city school for Cape Town’s elite scholars and academic overachievers, we follow the exploits of the intelligent, proactive and impulsive 16- year-old Puleng Khumalo, who engineered her transfer to the school to investigate the 17-year old cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister.

The Netflix South African series trended again this week, when Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union said that it’s one of her and NBA star Dwayne Wayde’s favourite shows.

I JUST was talking about #BloodAndWater during a pitch today!! Me and @DwyaneWade are anxiously awaiting season 2!! https://t.co/SCUDbMitAh — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 1, 2020

Lead actress Ama Qamata, newcomer Khosi Ngema and the official Netflix account reacted to the tweet with excitement.

Netflix released the audition tapes from the first season to a transformed cast, who are ready to start working on season 2. The most fun to watch being Qamata and Windvogel, who poke a lot of fun at themselves.

