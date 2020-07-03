Celebs & viral 3.7.2020 02:08 pm

Will Kurt Darren mess up Brenda Fassie’s song like he messed up the anthem?

Hayden Horner
Kurt Darren is no stranger to rubbishing national music treasures, such as the anthem. Picture: File image

Many have tried and not quite succeeded in re-imagining or creating covers of ‘Vulindlela’.

When the late South African music legend Brenda Fassie released Vulindlela in 1997 the song became an instant hit and invaded the airwaves, people’s sound systems and club dancefloors.

Some 23 years later, Fassie’s multiple award-winning evergreen track continues to inspire various musos to do cover versions of it.

And now local musician Kurt Darren, together with the Soweto Gospel Choir, have jumped on the bandwagon with their version of Vulindlela.

The Soweto Gospel Choir in one of their live productions.

Fassie’s song is the leading single on the collaborative album (The South African Songbook) was released today by Darren and the hugely popular gospel group.

But many have tried and not quite succeeded in reimagining or creating covers of this national treasure.

How will Darren and the Soweto Gospel Choir measure?

For starters, the tempo is slightly faster with some of the choir’s lead vocalists delivering solos and Kurt Darren singing the middle verse. Yet the public will have to decide for themselves.

Cover art for the collaborative album

The album and the single is available for download on Apple Music and the album releases on 17 July.

Other staples on the 13-track Songbook album include Mango Groove’s Special Star and a really moving version of Solomon Linda’s The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

