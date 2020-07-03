Stogie T new music drops, Twitter shows some love

Stogie T has been hyping his fans for some time now that his new music is ready to shake-up the game.

With new feature songs with Nasty C and Benny The Butcher, the rapper’s collaboration has received good reaction from many in the hip hop game.

His tracks Dunnon featuring Nasty C and Animals with Benny The Butcher can be streamed on all major platforms.

Dunno with Nasty C is doing the business for many, with the flow from both rappers who lyrically show their skill set.

Twitter was amazed:

#StogieXNastyDunno is having me hard , especially in this indoors business ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/kqzJxugo6b — Kgaugelo (@_itskayboo) July 3, 2020

With the new music, some have said Stogie is possible the best rapper in South Africa, that’s still up for debate, he can ‘rap rap’ some said playing with the controversial comments he made on Thursday.

How long did it take for you to realize that Stogie T is the best rapper in SA? ????????#StogieXNastyDunno pic.twitter.com/teoJlxEtfD — Efkay Lele Legodi ⚪ (@lele_efkay) July 3, 2020

#StogieXNastyDunno#StogieXBennyAnimals why you gotta do us like this tumie? ???? so you can rap rap ? ???? Animals bro ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/tgz4LTPYJX — Mfundo Jack (@Mfundo_jack1) July 3, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.