What to watch on TV today: Fikile finally lets the cat out the bag in ‘Uzalo’

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

Back of the Moon

This chic gangster story is set in 1958 in Sophiatown before apartheid forces demolish the neighbourhood.

Gangster Badman prepares to fight to the death against police who plan to relocate his community to a township 15km outside the city. But his plans change when he encounters singer Eve Msomi, a rising star who has a rich, but abusive boxer boyfriend.

Available on Showmax

Skeem Saam

Season 3

This local drama examines the plight of today’s male children and the tough challenges they face transitioning into manhood.

In the latest episode, stakes are high at the nut factory offices when Lehasa and Lelo both stare through death’s window. An old lady bids her beloved Turfloop farewell. Seems like Wallet’s literary career is about to sprout new leaves.

Airs weekdays at 6.30pm on SABC 1

Blue Jay

Step back in time with this black and white movie about former high school sweethearts Amanda (Sarah Paulson) and Jim (Mark Duplass) who run into each other in their hometown after 20 years.

They start talking over coffee, then over beer and jellybeans. Before they know it, the pair are back at Jim’s mother’s house reliving their past memories and youthful romance.

This movie may leave you feeling nostalgic and inspire you to take a trip down memory lane too.

Available on Netflix

Scandal!

The show is set within the fictional media house Nyathi Family Holdings (NFH), a company that produces gossip magazine Scandal and cutting-edge newspaper The New Voice.

In the latest episode, Romeo finds a reason to heave a sigh of relief. Phindile opts for a surprising course of action to express her gratitude. Neo gets to the bottom of what really happened at Tebello’s school.

Airs weekdays at 7.30pm on e.tv

Uzalo

Season 3

This provocative and authentic series that tells the story of two family dynasties, the Mdletshes and the Xulus, and the two young men who carry their hopes and legacies.

In the latest episode, a desperate Nkunzi enlists Zekhethelo’s help. MaZaza’s sudden change in lifestyle makes Nomcebo suspicious that she’s hiding something. Fikile finally lets the cat out the bag.

Airs weekdays at 8.30pm on SABC 1

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.