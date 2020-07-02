‘Khensani why are you laughing??’ Local video content creator goes viral ‘with’ Kehlani

Video content creator and influencer Ndivhuwo Muhanelwa mash videos with celebrities are a joy to watch and his recent video with international RnB star Kehlani is a laugh.

Muhanelwa uses a celeb’s Instagram live video and then digital mashes it as if they were talking to him and the lost in translation is often hilarious, he even called Kehlani, ‘Khensani’.

Watch here:

Some people were still not sure if the video was edited and wanted Kehlani to watch the video.

Khensani ????????????????. Is this edited??? https://t.co/e3Mo3G7ZeB — 6 July ???????????????????????? (@FhumuTshisevhe) July 2, 2020

Are you aware you trending in South Africa because they gave you a South African name "Khensani" meaning to be grateful.? — Zan-dee (@Zanstar_) July 2, 2020

While Kehlani watched it and loved it: “I had to really think hard if this was real when did this happen?”

i had to really think hard if this was real like when did this happen? ???? https://t.co/YZTz56RvC4 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 1, 2020

The way he said “Khensani” with a straight face ???????????????? — 9:11 (@human_eye_zer) July 2, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.