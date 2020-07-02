Entertainment 2.7.2020 03:37 pm

‘Khensani why are you laughing??’ Local video content creator goes viral ‘with’ Kehlani

Citizen reporter
‘Khensani why are you laughing??’ Local video content creator goes viral ‘with’ Kehlani

Local video content video goes viral 'with' RnB star Kehlani. Photo: Twitter, screenshot @NOCHILL_GOD

Ndivhuwo Muhanelwa’s ‘interviews’ are the best thing you’ll see online today.

Video content creator and influencer Ndivhuwo Muhanelwa mash videos with celebrities are a joy to watch and his recent video with international RnB star Kehlani is a laugh.

Muhanelwa uses a celeb’s Instagram live video and then digital mashes it as if they were talking to him and the lost in translation is often hilarious, he even called Kehlani, ‘Khensani’.

Watch here:

Some people were still not sure if the video was edited and wanted Kehlani to watch the video.

While Kehlani watched it and loved it: “I had to really think hard if this was real when did this happen?”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Premium Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black


today in print

Read Today's edition