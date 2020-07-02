‘Khensani why are you laughing??’ Local video content creator goes viral ‘with’ Kehlani

Video content creator and influencer Ndivhuwo Muhanelwa mash videos with celebrities are a joy to watch and his recent video with international RnB star Kehlani is a laugh.
Muhanelwa uses a celeb’s Instagram live video and then digital mashes it as if they were talking to him and the lost in translation is often hilarious, he even called Kehlani, ‘Khensani’.
Watch here:
Some people were still not sure if the video was edited and wanted Kehlani to watch the video.
While Kehlani watched it and loved it: “I had to really think hard if this was real when did this happen?”
