Gagasi FM presenters work from home as one staff member tests positive

After an unnamed staff member at the KwaZulu-Natal based radio station Gagasi FM offices tested positive for Covid-19, the station has announced that they have had to temporarily shut down offices. All staff have been sent home to self isolate and work remotely. There will be no changes made to the line-up, only location adjustments to ensure staff’s safety.

Gagasi FM management is currently engaged with the process of ensuring compliance with all the applicable government regulations in dealing with an issue of positive COVID 19 case in a workplace. Our utmost priority is the health of all our workers during these trying times. — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) June 30, 2020

The station confirmed on social media that the Gagasi FM management was currently engaged with the process of ensuring compliance with all the applicable government regulations.

This is in dealing with an issue of positive Covid-19 case in the workplace.

“Our utmost priority is the health of all our workers during these trying times”. In line with regulations, and in respect for their privacy, details cannot be given pertaining to the identity of a staff member.

As an immediate response, presenters will be doing their shows from home and after sanitising, testing and getting the all-clear, they will begin broadcasting through one of their remote broadcasting facilities in KZNLoyal listeners sent well wishes on Twitter to the staff.

Oh sheim Maan???? speedy recovery to them — ???????????? ???????????????????????????? (@Hey_Lue) July 1, 2020

