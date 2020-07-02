Stogie T’s ‘gay gay’ tweet raises eyebrows

Rapper Stogie T, real name Tumi Molekane is never far from controversy, on Wednesday night the rapper replied to someone’s tweet asking if they were “gay gay”.
Stogie T replied to a tweet from a fellow user who posted a picture of himself with the caption: “South African queer boys lets go.”
The rapper replied: “So you guys are like gay gay? Salute man, gotta live your truth. You can count T to defend your right to be who you are.”
The tweet quickly became a hot topic on social media, with many seeing nothing wrong with his word, saying it was not homophobic, while others thought it was.
Stogie T issued out an apology: “I apologise for any misunderstanding and hurt that my careless words might have caused. I’m an ally to the marginalised in our society and my music has always reflected that. Asking for mercy for all offended. I have personally apologised to.”
The rap star is releasing new music this Friday, releasing two new singles Dunno featuring Nasty C and
Animals feat Benny the Butcher and Alondarich.
(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
