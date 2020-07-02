Stogie T’s ‘gay gay’ tweet raises eyebrows

Rapper Stogie T, real name Tumi Molekane is never far from controversy, on Wednesday night the rapper replied to someone’s tweet asking if they were “gay gay”.

Stogie T replied to a tweet from a fellow user who posted a picture of himself with the caption: “South African queer boys lets go.”

The rapper replied: “So you guys are like gay gay? Salute man, gotta live your truth. You can count T to defend your right to be who you are.”

The tweet quickly became a hot topic on social media, with many seeing nothing wrong with his word, saying it was not homophobic, while others thought it was.

Straight people need to stfu about telling gay people what's homophobic or not. Secondly gays I don't think what Stogie T said was homophobic.

Dumb? Sure

Unnecessary? Perhaps

Odd? Yes

Superhero complex-y? Absolutely — Karabo Maduna (@Kay_Maduna) July 1, 2020

Stogie T didn’t say anything homophobic here, he was just asking if they are really gay. And he went further to say he supports the Gays community. Which is an opposite of what y’all saying. Manisaxakwa isngisi esilula kanjena kaze nenzenjani uma eseRapper.???? pic.twitter.com/yPuXPnfOgh — MasuthaZN???? (@LETHOWORLD) July 1, 2020

Stogie T said something weird and then tried to pass it off as being supportive of the queer gents. How do you ask them if they’re “gay gay” … What’s that? Weirdo. — thiccums. ????️‍???? (@Kim_Khandashisa) July 1, 2020

Someone said the gay gay tweet is Stogie T's biggest hit ever. ???????????????????????????? y'all savage AF. pic.twitter.com/yU1LVgyMPL — Secretary of Black Twittter (@Priince_ZA) July 1, 2020

Stogie T issued out an apology: “I apologise for any misunderstanding and hurt that my careless words might have caused. I’m an ally to the marginalised in our society and my music has always reflected that. Asking for mercy for all offended. I have personally apologised to.”

The rap star is releasing new music this Friday, releasing two new singles Dunno featuring Nasty C and

Animals feat Benny the Butcher and Alondarich.

