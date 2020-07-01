What to watch on TV today: Mbomvu has his eyes on his next target in ‘Isibaya’

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

This HBO documentary takes a look at the ongoing threat and dangerous consequences of fake news in the US.

This dark but engrossing movie focuses on how disinformation campaigns, conspiracy theories and false news stories can affect the average person.

Available on Showmax

Gomora

Season 1

This story about the rich and the poor and shows how fine the line between the two can be. It follows the lives of two families and how their worlds collide.

In the latest episode, Thathi learns some tough lessons which could lead her to a place she doesn’t like. Melusi’s career is in jeopardy at the hands of an unexpected antagonistic force.

Airs weekdays at 7.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Also available on Showmax

Isibaya

Season 8

Set in the taxi industry, a century-old feud between two powerful families tears two young lovers apart. What started as a village feud between the Zungu and Ndlovu families has now become a complicated battle for wealth and power.

In the latest episode, Samson needs serious legal help and Iris comes to his rescue. Mbomvu is enjoying his power and he has his eyes on his next target.

Airs weekdays at 8.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Also available on Showmax

Baby Mamas

Four professional South African women in different stages of motherhood unite to support each other in their struggles with men.

From surprise news to relationship blues, the daily lives of these women are sure to delight you in this heartfelt film starring Dineo Ranaka, Salamina Mosese, Kay Smith and Thembisa Mdoda.

Available on Netflix

Generations: The Legacy

Season 29

In the latest episode, Melokuhle admits she let the cat out of the bag. Tau is caught on the back foot by an unexpected proposal. The Morokas are floored by Kabisi’s announcement.

Airs weekdays at 8pm on SABC 1

