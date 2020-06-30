Art & Theatre 30.6.2020 01:23 pm

Cinemas, museums need to apply to arts and culture minister first before they can reopen

This photo taken on May 12, 2020 shows staff members spraying disinfectant at a theatre as it prepares to reopen in Yantai in China's eastern Shandong province. China's top decision-making body has given the green light for cinemas, entertainment venues and sports facilities nationwide to reopen after several months of closures. (Photo by STR / AFP)

Ramaphosa announced places such as cinemas can reopen on advanced Level 3, but the public has been waiting on the exact directions and compliance that will need to be met. 

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa will this week announce directions on the re-opening of cinemas, theatres, and museums.

They will be limited to 50 persons or less, strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

It was announced nearly two weeks ago by President Cyril Ramaphosa that places such as cinemas can reopen on advanced Level 3, but the public has been waiting on the exact directions and compliance that will need to be met.

The places will need to apply to the minister within two weeks after publication of the directions, approval will be subjected to compliance with protocols and the establishments plans to met protocols.

Officials will be deployed by the department to monitor compliance and will be given special identity documents.

Mthethwa said: “As passionate as we are about the advancement of the arts and culture sector, we are equally as committed to ensuring that lives come first.”

