WATCH: Reason addresses break up in new freestyle

Save for the statement posted on Loot Love’s Instagram confirming that they were no longer together, not much as been said about the media personality’s split from her rapper boyfriend, Reason (real name Sizwe Moeketsi).

“To be honest, I would have preferred not to say anything… but here we are: I got contacted by Sunday Sun and I thought it would be best for me to say something to avoid being misquoted or lied about. My team and I have responded to the journalist as well. Sizwe and I have separated, however, we continue to partner gracefully in raising our beautiful kids,” said Loot in a statement posted to her Instagram in early May.

In a recent video posted by fellow rapper Stogie T as part of his ‘Freestyle Friday’ series, Reason makes reference to an unnamed ex who called him a broken man. Fans have presumed that the ex in question is Loot Love (Luthando Shosha).

The pair had been together for years before welcoming a set of twin girls in 2019.

“Man… It’s hard to Freestyle Friday when your life is the blue Monday, or navigate the Woolies on a Sunday when you’re front page. F*** sakes, I wish I could cover my eyes like cupcake. I didn’t need the noise for my daughter and my son’s sake. You asking me for bars, mom’s asking me to explain, all that disappointment like she’s looking at my dad’s face. My ex told me I’m a broken man spreading heartbreak so very much like B.I.G, it’s safe to say she lost faith…”

The rapper also made reference to Twitter trolls who commented on the potential cause for the break-up and speculated that it could be due to financial reasons.

“…Talking ’bout ‘his ass is really broke and that’s really why she hit the road. Since she let him go, maybe he could really blow.’ Meanwhile, I’m getting Samro cheques and plaques just for being a f***ing ghost.”

He closed the verse off with a challenge to fellow rappers about the substance of their lyrics before making mention of the pandemic and the problems it has resulted in, like an increase in gender-based violence, the taxi strike and the headlines about police brutality.

Reason further hinted that his next album may be his last.

“My next album just might be the one I say goodbye with, so drop a ‘don’t leave me’ for every punchline I hit…”

Reason is expected to release a new single this week and one can only wonder what he will rap about next.

