8 things to know about new travel and entertainment rules

117 days into the national lockdown, South Africans are experiencing an overwhelming sense of cabin fever.

“We have never been a movie-going family and we do all our cooking at home, but a lovely trip to the coast or the Drakensberg mountains with the kids would be great after more than 100 days of confinement,” Bronwyn Bowers, from Roodepoort, told The Citizen.

While government restrictions on a few forms of entertainment and self-care (restaurants, salons, cinemas, hotels and casinos) have been eased, no definitive dates have been given on the latter three – and the goal post keeps shifting on travel dos and don’ts.

So, what are you allowed under the new rules?

Here is a list of 8 things you can expect with regards to travel and entertainment:

Hotels and other accommodation (except Air BnB) are open, but only for business travellers. Self-drive day trips are allowed, but only within your province of residence. Travel outside of your province is only allowed for work, medical procedures, funerals or university. If you live in a virus hot spot you may be confined to your area if infections climb. Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said if numbers climb in hot spots, new travel will be issued. Planning a casino spree? Casino’s may operate at 50% of the available floor space and must ensure compliance relating to physical distancing and sanitisation. Alcohol sales at venues remain for off-site consumption only. No date yet given but casinos hope to open their tomorrow, 1 July.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.