What to watch on TV today: Is it too late for Brutus to rescue Dingane on ‘The Queen’?

Has lockdown got you feeling like you’ve run out of things to watch on TV?

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

BlacKkKlansman

This dark comedy directed by Spike Lee tells the incredible-but-true story of Ron Stallworth, the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The detective is determined to make a name for himself – by infiltrating and exposing the Ku Klux Klan.

Stallworth (John David Washington of Ballers) teams up with Jewish cop Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver from Star Wars) to pose as a racist white man.

This thrilling and thought-provoking film is even more noteworthy now in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Available on Showmax

New Amsterdam

Season 2

If you need your fix of medical dramas to fill the void left by Grey’s Anatomy, then this one is for you.

Based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer, the series follows the story of charming and hunky Dr Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold of The Blacklist) who sets out to restore an outdated hospital to its former glory.

What’s so special about the hospital though? It’s the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers Island and the US president under one roof.

Airs Mondays at 7pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101)

Still Breathing

Season 1

If the tagline of ‘Love, death and the mess in-between’ for Mnet’s new local drama doesn’t grab your attention, then perhaps the fabulous cast and plot will.

This proudly South African series is about a circle of former friends who have drifted apart over time but are drawn together again when tragedy strikes.

Love, friendship, complicated relationships, betrayal and long-kept secrets are all at the heart of this story.

The all-star cast includes Kate Liquorish, Brandon Auret, Tiffany Barbuzano, Shannon Esra, Siv Ngesi, Lorcia Kumalo, Ty Keogh, and Brendan Pollecutt.

Airs Thursdays at 8pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101)

Imbewu: The Seed

Season 3

This local daily series features the likes of veteran actors such as Leleti Khumalo and Thembi Mtshli-Jones. And it’s one of the most-watched shows in South Africa.

The story revolves around the Bhengu family who is haunted by secrets and lies following Ngcolosi’s shocking discovery that his brother Phakade fathered all his children.

This show will have you thinking for days as it provokes controversial questions about values and legacies relevant to all South African cultures.

Airs weekdays at 9.30pm on e.tv

The Queen

Season 4

There’s never a shortage of drama in this fast-paced telenovela about two families living the high life while being involved in criminal activities.

You can’t go wrong with an all-star cast of acting veterans Connie and Shona Ferguson, Themba Ndaba and Zandile Msutwana among many others.

Today, Brutus decides to rescue Dingane at the last minute, but is he already too late? Mildred proves to Schumacher and Thato that she’s the one running the show.

Airs weekdays at 9pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161)

