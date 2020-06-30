Warren Masemola, Nandi Madida, Moonchild Sanelly feature on Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’ trailer

Black Is King, set for release on July 31, will be available on Disney+ and appears to feature numerous South African actors written and is directed and executive produced by pop star Beyonce.

The trailer is filled with artistic imagery of South Africa’s finest including Warren Masemola, Connie Chiume, Nandi Madida, Nyaniso Dzedze, and Moonchild Sanelly, who featured in Beyonce’s song My Power.

The visual album will be released just after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic, The Lion King, in which Beyonce voiced the character of Nala and added to the soundtrack last year.

Based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift”, which also came out last year in conjunction with the remake, the visual album features artistes like Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel. Disney and Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement: “Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.