Entertainment 29.6.2020 11:13 am

Politicians congratulate Sha Sha on big win at BET Awards

Citizen reporter
Politicians congratulate Sha Sha on big win at BET Awards

Zimbabwean singer Sha Sha. Picture: Facebook /shashaofficial1

She was nominated alongside Rema from Nigeria, Celeste and Young T & Bugsey from the UK, and Hatik and Sracy from France.

Zimbabwean singer Sha Sha has won the award for Viewers Choice: Best New International Act at the 2020 BET awards.

She was nominated alongside Rema from Nigeria, Celeste and Young T & Bugsey from the UK, and Hatik and Sracy from France.

The award was decided by fans and presented by actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

ALSO READ: Nomzamo Mbatha to present at BET International Awards

The nomination and the win itself came as a huge surprise to Sha Sha, whose real name is Charmaine Shamiso Mpambiro.

Sha Sha is signed under DJ Maphorisa’s Blaqboy record label, and has worked with numerous artists including Kabza de Small and MFR Souls.

The amapiano star made history for being the first Zimbabwean to be nominated for the BET Awards and has now made Africans even more proud by winning.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on social media.

ALSO READ: Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi, Innoss’ B, Rema & Sha Sha lead African nominations at 2020 BET Awards

The BET Awards 2020 was hosted virtually by American comedian Amanda Seales on Sunday, 28 June.

See the list of winners below:

Album of the Year: Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Rich

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Chris Brown

Best Group: Migos

Best Collaboration: Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guidance

Best Male Hip Hop Artist: DaBaby

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Video of the Year: DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Higher

Video Director of the Year: Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch

Best Gospel/Inspirational: Kirk Franklin, Just for Me

Best Movie: Queen & Slim

Best Actress: Issa Rae

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan

BET Her Award: Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, Brown Skin Girl

Viewer’s Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, Hot Girl Summer

Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi, Innoss’ B, Rema & Sha Sha lead African nominations at 2020 BET Awards 17.6.2020
WATCH: Sho Madjozi triumphs at the 2019 BET Awards 24.6.2019
Nomalanga Shozi is the new face of BET Africa 30.11.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 