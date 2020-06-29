Politicians congratulate Sha Sha on big win at BET Awards

Zimbabwean singer Sha Sha has won the award for Viewers Choice: Best New International Act at the 2020 BET awards.
She was nominated alongside Rema from Nigeria, Celeste and Young T & Bugsey from the UK, and Hatik and Sracy from France.
The award was decided by fans and presented by actress Nomzamo Mbatha.
ALSO READ: Nomzamo Mbatha to present at BET International Awards
The nomination and the win itself came as a huge surprise to Sha Sha, whose real name is Charmaine Shamiso Mpambiro.
Sha Sha is signed under DJ Maphorisa’s Blaqboy record label, and has worked with numerous artists including Kabza de Small and MFR Souls.
The amapiano star made history for being the first Zimbabwean to be nominated for the BET Awards and has now made Africans even more proud by winning.
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on social media.
ALSO READ: Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi, Innoss’ B, Rema & Sha Sha lead African nominations at 2020 BET Awards
The BET Awards 2020 was hosted virtually by American comedian Amanda Seales on Sunday, 28 June.
See the list of winners below:
Album of the Year: Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Rich
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Lizzo
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Chris Brown
Best Group: Migos
Best Collaboration: Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guidance
Best Male Hip Hop Artist: DaBaby
Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Video of the Year: DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Higher
Video Director of the Year: Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch
Best Gospel/Inspirational: Kirk Franklin, Just for Me
Best Movie: Queen & Slim
Best Actress: Issa Rae
Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan
BET Her Award: Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, Brown Skin Girl
Viewer’s Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, Hot Girl Summer
Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.