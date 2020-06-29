Politicians congratulate Sha Sha on big win at BET Awards

Zimbabwean singer Sha Sha has won the award for Viewers Choice: Best New International Act at the 2020 BET awards.

She was nominated alongside Rema from Nigeria, Celeste and Young T & Bugsey from the UK, and Hatik and Sracy from France.

The award was decided by fans and presented by actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

The nomination and the win itself came as a huge surprise to Sha Sha, whose real name is Charmaine Shamiso Mpambiro.

What just happened!!! A BET THANK YOU! MY PEOPLE BACK AT HOME ALL ALL OVER THE WORLD MAN ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Sha Sha (@ShaShaOfficial_) June 28, 2020

Sha Sha is signed under DJ Maphorisa’s Blaqboy record label, and has worked with numerous artists including Kabza de Small and MFR Souls.

The amapiano star made history for being the first Zimbabwean to be nominated for the BET Awards and has now made Africans even more proud by winning.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on social media.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ShaShaOfficial_ Congratulations it’s one of the best feelings in the world. https://t.co/13l7gnWctJ — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 29, 2020

Congratulations to @burnaboy and @ShaShaOfficial_ for winning the Best International Act and the Best New International Act award respectively at the #BETAwards2020. Afrobeat is becoming the global soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/vK9nlZ7zV5 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 29, 2020

Well done Zimbabwe…That very sweet moment when our votes actually count! Congratulations Sha Sha on this wonderful achievement personally, and for your country. You have done all of us proud! @ShaShaOfficial_ ???????? https://t.co/LKDS0GQMuD — nelson chamisa???????? (@nelsonchamisa) June 29, 2020

The BET Awards 2020 was hosted virtually by American comedian Amanda Seales on Sunday, 28 June.

See the list of winners below:

Album of the Year: Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Rich

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Chris Brown

Best Group: Migos

Best Collaboration: Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guidance

Best Male Hip Hop Artist: DaBaby

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Video of the Year: DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Higher

Video Director of the Year: Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch

Best Gospel/Inspirational: Kirk Franklin, Just for Me

Best Movie: Queen & Slim

Best Actress: Issa Rae

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan

BET Her Award: Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, Brown Skin Girl

Viewer’s Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, Hot Girl Summer

Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

