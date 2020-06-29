Four Daytime Emmys for popular soapie ‘Bold & Beautiful’ at 2020 virtual ceremony

It was announced on Friday night during the two-hour special that aired on the CBS Television Network. The first-ever virtual ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with all guests taking part remotely.

Outstanding Drama Series Writing: Bradley Bell, Head Writer; Michael Minnis, Co-Head Writer; Rex M. Best, Shannon Bradley, Adam Dusevoir, Tracey Ann Kelly, Patrick Mulcahey, Mark Pinciotti and Michele Val Jean, Writers. This marks the fifth win in this category with four previous wins in 2010, 2013, 2015, and 2016. B&B has received 16 total nominations in this category.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Heather Tom as “Katie Logan”. This marks Tom’s sixth Emmy win. This win ties Tom with actress Erika Slezak who, until now, held the record for the most Daytime Emmy Awards in the Performer categories; although Slezak’s were all for Lead Actress and Tom’s were across three categories. Her previous wins include: 1993 and 1999 (The Young and the Restless) in the Outstanding Younger Actress category; 2011 (B&B) in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category; 2012 and 2013 (B&B) in Outstanding Lead Actress category. She is the only actress in Daytime Emmy history to win in all three acting categories. Tom has received a total of 19 nominations throughout her career.

Outstanding Achievement in Lighting in a Drama Series: Patrick Cunniff and Phil Callan, Lighting Directors. This marks the fifth win in this category with previous wins in 1994, 2006, 2013 and 2018. They have had 16 nominations.

Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design for a Drama Series: Glenda Maddox, Costume Designer; Renee Vance Brunson, Gail Mosley, Jennifer Johns, Jeresa Featherstone, Ross Fuentes and Angelo Santos, Costume Stylists. This marks Maddox’s fifth win, with four previous wins in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. This team, over the history of the show, has received 22 nominations in this category with ten previous wins (combined) in 1991, 1992, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The soapie celebrated its 33rd anniversary on March 23, 2020. It was announced on 20 May by CBS Television Network that the series has been renewed for a further two years, to 2022, taking it through to its 35th season.

Created by William J. and Lee Phillip Bell, the soapie is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc. and Bradley Bell is the executive producer and head writer. Broadcast in South Africa Monday – Friday at 5.30pm on Eva, DStv 141, with a Saturday omnibus at 4pm.

