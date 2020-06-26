Luxury brand Rich Mnisi’s price tags aren’t for the faint-hearted

Rich Mnisi’s clothing brand has given notoriety to the growing number of luxury brands in Africa, competing with international brands such as Versace and Gucci.

The latest collection from Azania 3 was released on Friday and the highest-priced item is the Witching Hour bomber black jacket with a detachable hood, side pockets, and an embroidered with 150 000 stitches.

Costing R12,999.00.

This is not the first time social media has reacted over the pricing of the brand, as the winter collection which has been styled by many celebrities, called Azania 2, was received with much publicity and praise.

Some have pointed out that the clothing range is a luxury brand, and the pricing is done for a reason, like a Louis Vuitton or Prada. They use high-quality materials to make the best possible product.

Twitter reaction was style mixed.

Versace is the Rich Mnisi of Europe. Also, I'm manifesting creative directing one of his campaigns. It will occur. https://t.co/Q6dhDCkxsO — Confi (@Confi_____) June 26, 2020

I just checked Rich Mnisi’s website…. and shame I must admit I am not the target market. The Prices there neh Yhoo! — Sesi DeeMpho ???? (@Deeraesetye) June 26, 2020

Beauty content creator Sarah Langa weighed in as well, as she was not impressed by some people complaining of Rich Mnisi prices.

My face when I see people complaining about Rich Mnisi’s prices after I just saw them spending 2million at diamond walk pic.twitter.com/00LEbT1OMf — Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga) June 26, 2020

There has been calls for more luxury African brands to be supported on the continent rather than criticising them for their pricing. People who can afford them should also rush and spend on them, as much as they do with international brands.

People need to understand that the more we buy from bathu, rich Mnisi and tshepo jeans the more their business grow & their growth simply means more stores and more employment for black people pic.twitter.com/cItdyNjeRo — TheOriginalDripPapi ???????? (@theolimourii) June 26, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

