Here’s how much the coveted Rich Mnisi scarf will cost you

Thanks to a well-executed campaign, the Rich Mnisi scarf is all that is on any fashion lover’s mind at the moment. Having seen the scarf adorn the necks of everyone’s favourite celebs and influencers, many have found themselves wanting one of their own.

But just how much does the Rich Mnisi cost?

Well, according to his online store, the Rich Mnisi Highway two-tone scarf which extends on a 2 meter soft striped knit will set you back R1,199.

If you do not have R1,199 to spare right now, you can try your luck in the Johnnie Walker #KeepWarmsSA campaign where you stand a chance to win your own limited edition ‘Johnnie Walker x Rich Mnisi drop,’ as seen on the timelines of your favourite famous faces and influencers.

This is not the first time the brand has been on everyone’s lips as Rich Mnisi’s clothing brand has given notoriety to the growing number of luxury brands in Africa, competing with international brands such as Versace and Gucci.

Their last collection titled Azania 3 was released last month and the highest-priced item in the range was a gorgeous Witching Hour bomber black jacket with a detachable hood, side pockets, and an embroidered image on the back with 150,000 stitches. The price tag? A choke-inducing R12,999.

Similarly, the range’s predecessor, Azania 2, was received with much publicity and praise and a little chagrin at the prices.

Those tweeting in defence of the brand have pointed out that the clothing range is a luxury brand, and the pricing is to offset the high-quality materials used to make the best possible product – like other luxury brands.

Versace is the Rich Mnisi of Europe. Also, I’m manifesting creative directing one of his campaigns. It will occur. https://t.co/Q6dhDCkxsO — confi (@Confi_____) June 26, 2020

I just checked Rich Mnisi’s website…. and shame I must admit I am not the target market. The Prices there neh Yhoo! — Sesi DeeMpho ???? (@Deeraesetye) June 26, 2020

Beauty content creator Sarah Langa weighed in as well, as she was not impressed by some people complaining about the Rich Mnisi prices.

My face when I see people complaining about Rich Mnisi’s prices after I just saw them spending 2million at diamond walk pic.twitter.com/00LEbT1OMf — Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga) June 26, 2020

There have been calls for more luxury African brands to be supported rather than criticised them for their pricing.

People need to understand that the more we buy from bathu, rich Mnisi and tshepo jeans the more their business grow & their growth simply means more stores and more employment for black people pic.twitter.com/cItdyNjeRo — TheOriginalDripPapi ???????? (@theolimourii) June 26, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele, additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho)

