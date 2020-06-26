Entertainment 26.6.2020 10:38 am

Nomzamo Mbatha to present at BET International Awards

Citizen reporter
Nomzamo Mbatha to present at BET International Awards

Nomzamo Mbatha wearing hair styled by Kuda Tot Hair | Image Instagram by @ramiieg

Due to Covid-19, the award show will be held virtually and aired on BET Africa on DStv. 

Actress and media personality Nomzamo Mbatha has been announced as one of the presenters for the upcoming BET International Awards on June 29.

The star has been living in the United States (US) for over a year pursuing her acting career and was cast as one of the leads for the upcoming Coming to America 2 film.

Announcing the exciting news on her Instagram page, Nomzamo said: “What an incredible honour and privilege it is to amplify the voice of the diaspora at the BET Awards 2020. BET International continues to celebrate black excellence in every corner of the globe and I am so excited that I can get the opportunity to give this celebration the gravity it deserves.”

Due to Covid-19 the award show will be held virtually and aired on BET Africa channel on DStv.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ntsiki Mazwai accuses gay men of having ‘vagina envy’ 19.5.2020
Ntsiki Mazwai says Nomzamo Mbatha’s roast of her was personal 19.5.2020
Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Nomzamo Mbatha join Lady Gaga’s virtual concert lineup 15.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 