Nomzamo Mbatha to present at BET International Awards

Actress and media personality Nomzamo Mbatha has been announced as one of the presenters for the upcoming BET International Awards on June 29.

The star has been living in the United States (US) for over a year pursuing her acting career and was cast as one of the leads for the upcoming Coming to America 2 film.

Announcing the exciting news on her Instagram page, Nomzamo said: “What an incredible honour and privilege it is to amplify the voice of the diaspora at the BET Awards 2020. BET International continues to celebrate black excellence in every corner of the globe and I am so excited that I can get the opportunity to give this celebration the gravity it deserves.”

Due to Covid-19 the award show will be held virtually and aired on BET Africa channel on DStv.

