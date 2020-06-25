The Bachelor SA star gets Covid-19, warns public not to be complacent

Earlier this month, The Bachelor SA season one contestant Jacqueline Ramos-Pinto revealed she’d contracted Covid-19.
Article by @channel24_sa Tag someone who may need to read this ???? “People don’t want to talk about it, as they are worried about the repercussions, especially me being a business owner. I was scared, too. I wondered: ‘Will I lose revenue if people find out?’.” ‘By addressing her diagnosis publicly, Jacqueline hopes to break the social stigma associated with Covid-19, and she reminds people to continue practicing social distancing, and good hygiene even as lockdown restrictions are lifted.”
However, while Ramos-Pinto says she is doing much better and is still in isolation, her elderly grandmother is not coping so well with her own infection.
Jacqueline’s 83-year-old bed-ridden grandmother, with whom she’d been isolating after they both contracted the illness, has been in and out of hospital.
With all the questions, concerns and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 ???? I have taken the decision to announce that I have tested positive and that I will be documenting my own personal journey. My aim is to always be as open and honest as possible with all of you. I believe that by sharing our experiences, both pleasant and unpleasant, we allow others the same opportunity and often the courage to do so ???? I hope that this will provide some insight into the virus and address concerns and fears that some of you may have surrounding it ????
Speaking to All4Women, the 30-year-old fashion and beauty entrepreneur said: “The chest pains have subsided, but difficulty breathing and extreme fatigue (persists).
“Something like sweeping my bedroom floor is now difficult. Emotionally it’s hard on a person, it’s been difficult.”
She said her granny has definitely taken it a lot harder than she has and is very weak, even though neither of the women have presented with fever.
The series star has been extremely vocal about every step of her recovery and cautioned the public and her fans not to become complacent as lockdown restrictions are eased.
(Compiled By Hayden Horner)
