The Bachelor SA star gets Covid-19, warns public not to be complacent

Earlier this month, The Bachelor SA season one contestant Jacqueline Ramos-Pinto revealed she’d contracted Covid-19.

However, while Ramos-Pinto says she is doing much better and is still in isolation, her elderly grandmother is not coping so well with her own infection.

Jacqueline’s 83-year-old bed-ridden grandmother, with whom she’d been isolating after they both contracted the illness, has been in and out of hospital.

Speaking to All4Women, the 30-year-old fashion and beauty entrepreneur said: “The chest pains have subsided, but difficulty breathing and extreme fatigue (persists).

“Something like sweeping my bedroom floor is now difficult. Emotionally it’s hard on a person, it’s been difficult.”

She said her granny has definitely taken it a lot harder than she has and is very weak, even though neither of the women have presented with fever.

The series star has been extremely vocal about every step of her recovery and cautioned the public and her fans not to become complacent as lockdown restrictions are eased.

(Compiled By Hayden Horner)

