Moonchild calls out ‘dirty greedy pastors‘

Moonchild Sanelly (Seneziwe Sanelly), known for her catchy lyrics and sometimes controversial opinions, has released a new single called Bashiri. Moonchild says the song is a story about corrupt pastors who believe you can just pray anything away, no matter the situation.

“People pay for ‘miracle oil’ whilst the pastor lands at the service in a helicopter, being treated like God himself despite taking money from his congregation,” she says.

“When you at church you testify on how good God is and just get rid of everything that’s bothering your life.” She explains that her opinion of this and miracle healing is that most of it is set out “to exploit churchgoers and monetizing religion.”

Moonchild Sanelly is a self-described storyteller and the tale in the song is from the perspective of a Bashiri disciple whose husband was cheating.

In the song, this woman is lamenting her relationship and takes her husband to her pastor, who promises that he can perform a miracle to make her husband faithful.

“It’s ridiculous because infidelity is not solved through prayer and tithing. People pay for miracles to happen and when they don’t, they keep going back”.

Knowing that the title and subject matter might cause controversy, she laughs: “My existence in life gets backlash nje! Sometimes people don’t understand that I’m a role player who likes to dissect issues from different perspectives,” says the self-described advocate for the female orgasm.

The release of the track is combined with the signing of a record deal with international label Transgressive, who describe her as uncompromising and intoxicating. The blue-haired artist gushed about the inking of this deal: “I’m super excited to finally find a label that ‘gets it’ and is ready to fly my message across the world. It’s about to get globally LIT. I’m excited AF.”

Transgressive says they’re excited about their new signing, adding they think she’s a global star and they love her uncompromising and distinctive sound. “Easily one of the most intoxicating voices, writers, performers and spokespersons we’ve ever had the pleasure of welcoming to the Transgressive family. It’s going be a trip.”

