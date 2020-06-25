WATCH: World-famous opera house opens to unusual audience, and it’s spectacular

One of the world’s grandest opera houses, Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu, opened yesterday to a packed audience – and none of the spectators interrupted the performance with toilet breaks.

That’s because all the seats were filled by 2,292 plants.

Spain, one of the countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus global pandemic recorded a staggering 246,504 coronavirus cases and 28,324 deaths since the virus hit in early March.

The country’s state of emergency ended on this past Sunday and cultural venues can now reopen with a limited number of spectators.

In a statement, the famed opera house said it “welcomes and leads a highly symbolic act that defends the value of art, music and nature as a letter of introduction to our return to activity”.

The event was the work of conceptual artist Eugenio Ampudia and included a performance from the UceLi Quartet string quartet.

A total of 2,292 plants were packed into the theatre, while the string quartet performed Puccini’s Crisantemi, according to the opera house management.

Although humans were not present in the audience, patrons of the arts could watch the Concierto para el bioceno via livestream.

The plants, which were brought in from nearby nurseries will be donated to one healthcare worker each from the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona in recognition of their dedication during the pandemic.

(Compiled By Hayden Horner)

