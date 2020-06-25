e.tv’s ‘Rhythm City’ and ‘Scandal!’ shut down production after staff members catch Covid-19

Two of e.tv’s weekday soapies Rhythm City and Scandal! have both had to shut down sets of their local production premises after confirmation of positive cases of Covid-19 on both teams.

This comes after eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon tested positive for Covid-19.

“e.tv can confirm that positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded on two of its weekday soapies Rhythm City and Scandal!. Both sets of the local production premises have been shut down and undertaking the necessary testing for exposed cast and crew members,” said e.tv in a statement.

“The sets have undergone deep cleaning to further minimise the risk of contamination, in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. Affected individuals are currently undergoing self-isolation until the end of the stipulated 14-day period,” added the channel.

The channel has refused to publicise the names of any affected individuals in order to respect their privacy.

The channel and production houses Quizzical Pictures and Ochre Media have all vowed to continue to monitor the health of affected employees and have stated that filming will resume when it is appropriate to do so.

“Rhythm City and Scandal! fans can continue enjoying the shows every weekday evening at 7pm and 7.30pm, respectively.”

