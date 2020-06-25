Twitter reacts: R20 to vote for Miss SA 2020?!

Miss South Africa announced their top 15 contestants who will contest this year’s pageant on Wednesday evening and the reaction was well received.

Votes can be cast on the Miss SA website. Voting opened on Thursday morning, but some in the public were completely unaware that they had to pay to cast their vote.

There are three voting bundles that people can select to vote for their favourites. R20 – four votes, R50 – 12 votes plus two free votes, and R100 – 25 votes and five free votes.

Some Twitter users were not impressed that casting their voting would cost them. Pointing out the state of the economy, affordability, and suggesting that the new rules are exclusionary to the masses.

R20 to vote for Miss SA? They definitely don’t want a black woman to win this year. — BONFIRE (@BonoloMaphutha) June 25, 2020

Miss SA is R20 per vote???? Yho hhayi may the best lady win — Dill Pickles (@Pops_Mdl) June 25, 2020

Miss SA doesn't see us. They are definitely excluding people now. Hayi may the finalists with the richest supporters win sana. — ????????????. (@LundiMali) June 25, 2020

Miss SA saw how many black girls where motivated to enter for the Miss SA pageant after Zozi and now they are finding a new way to exclude them because they know that their supporters can’t afford to pay for votes. — Gone Girl Goniwe (@SisiphoGoniwe) June 25, 2020

