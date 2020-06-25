Entertainment 25.6.2020 01:09 pm

Twitter reacts: R20 to vote for Miss SA 2020?!

Citizen reporter
Top 15 for Miss SA 2020. Photo: Suppiled

Some Twitter users are not impressed that casting their vote will cost them.

Miss South Africa announced their top 15 contestants who will contest this year’s pageant on Wednesday evening and the reaction was well received.

Votes can be cast on the Miss SA website. Voting opened on Thursday morning, but some in the public were completely unaware that they had to pay to cast their vote. 

There are three voting bundles that people can select to vote for their favourites. R20 – four votes, R50 – 12 votes plus two free votes, and R100 – 25 votes and five free votes.

Some Twitter users were not impressed that casting their voting would cost them. Pointing out the state of the economy, affordability, and suggesting that the new rules are exclusionary to the masses.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

