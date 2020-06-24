You can now vote for your new Miss SA finalist – but it’ll cost you

The Miss South Africa 2020 pageant finale will take place towards the end of the year without a live audience and tonight, current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier will introduce the top 15 contestants live on Instagram on 24 June 2020 at 7pm.

Miss South Africa Organisation CEO Stephanie Weil said: “We have been asked to push back the pageant as far as possible this year to see what changes there may be in lockdown restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We can’t go later than mid-November because we have to choose Miss South Africa 2020 and two runners-up – all of whom will represent South Africa on the international stage.”

Those who want to vote can go to the Miss South Africa website misssa.co.za , click on the Miss South Africa 2020 tab, select the semi-finalist profile of their choice and her Computicket voting link will open. Payment can be made using a credit card.

To vote using cash: Go to the money market counter in store (at any Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Shoprite or Usave). Choose your voting bundle – R20, R50 or R100 and the cashier will cast your votes on the Computicket system and print your voting receipt. There will be three voting bundles available: R20 – 4 votes; R50 – 12 votes (two free votes) and R100 – 25 votes (five free votes). Each semi-finalist will have a voting number.

Voting for Miss South Africa opens on Thursday, 25 June, at 9am and closes on 16 July at 11pm. The Top 10 will be announced at the end of July.

It has also been announced that the top 3 finalists will represent South Africa at the world’s three most prestigious pageants globally.

