Cassper announces he is going to become a dad

Rapper Cassper Nyovest announced the happy news on Monday that he will soon become a father.
In a post shared on his social media pages, the superstar said: “I’m going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album #AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother’s womb. Excited about dis album but I’m more excited bout being a dad 2 a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11th.”
This will be the first time Cassper becomes a father and the picture of the sonogram already is an album cover for the expected release of his Any Time Now.
Twitter quickly congratulated him on the delightful news.
(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
