Cassper announces he is going to become a dad

Rapper Cassper Nyovest announced the happy news on Monday that he will soon become a father.

In a post shared on his social media pages, the superstar said: “I’m going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album #AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother’s womb. Excited about dis album but I’m more excited bout being a dad 2 a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11th.”

I'm going to be a father Any Minute Now so I decided 2 name my album #AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb. Excited about dis album but I'm more excited bout being a dad 2 a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11th. pic.twitter.com/QKazPQ98ty — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 22, 2020

This will be the first time Cassper becomes a father and the picture of the sonogram already is an album cover for the expected release of his Any Time Now.

Twitter quickly congratulated him on the delightful news.

Congratulations Refilwe ???????????????? you're the best bro pic.twitter.com/wqx2v7qbbw — L E A D E R S H I P ⚙️ (@Realsoulkaay) June 22, 2020

Congrats ???????? Musafa .. Simba on the way ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/5GeLSRXGXY — Sekzin ???????? (@Sekzin_sa) June 22, 2020

Now Cass will have an heir. @casspernyovest worked hard for everything he has, he's been blessed, now he's about to have the greatest blessing ever. Blessings on blessing on blessing. It's just wonderful pic.twitter.com/VNc4DbbfeL — Malebogo Tango (@Miss_Tango_T) June 22, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

