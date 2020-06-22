Becoming a Parent 22.6.2020 12:24 pm

Cassper announces he is going to become a dad

Citizen reporter
Cassper Nyovest announces he will become a father Any Time Now. Photo: Twitter, @casspernyovest

This will be Cassper’s first child and a picture of the sonogram is the album cover for his soon to be released album ‘Any Time Now’.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest announced the happy news on Monday that he will soon become a father.

In a post shared on his social media pages, the superstar said: “I’m going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album #AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother’s womb. Excited about dis album but I’m more excited bout being a dad 2 a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11th.”

Twitter quickly congratulated him on the delightful news.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

