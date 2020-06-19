LISTEN: Redi Tlhabi lambastes Primedia in Eusebius McKaiser’s farewell

A day after shaking the table with yet another expose about the abuse faced by boys in private schools as well as discussion about what we, as a collective can do about the systemic abuse faced by these children in places that are supposed to be safe spaces for them, broadcaster Eusebius Mckaiser went out with a bang by hosting a three-hour open line in his last show at radio station 702.

Among some of the callers on the open line who bid McKaiser farewell were the likes of his predecessor Redi Tlhabi, long time friend and fellow broadcaster Karima Brown and colleague and long-time friend DJ Fresh.

They were joined by countless fans of the show who called in to share their gratitude with the host before declaring that they would follow him wherever he went.

Thlabi called in recalling the exact date she officially left the station (17 June 2017) and noted that today was almost three years to the day that she left a space that was filled by McKaiser.

She sang his praises and compared him to others in his position.

“I’m not insulting anyone, it is a fact. Often a stand-in is just someone who fills the gap. You didn’t fill the gap, you took this how and rebranded it in a way that was just so brilliant.

“John Robbie used to comfort me and say, ‘When people are indifferent to you, then you should retire. You should make people very angry or very happy, very sad or very happy and you were that kind of presenter.”

She then went on to somewhat throw shade at other broadcasters by praising Eusebius for not going for “the lowest hanging fruit in terms of guests”.

“You don’t look at who’s trending on Twitter and then you call that person in to commentate. You don’t look at people who are being most quoted and then those are the experts. You search, you find the philosophers, the writers, the thinkers, the artists, the analysts, you find them and that is what I will miss the most about you,” she added.

In a surprising move, Thlabi criticised the station’s press statement regarding Eusebius’ decision to leave the station, calling it the most ungracious, ungenerous statement that she has ever seen.

The station shocked listeners with news of McKaiser’s departure after a Sunday World article revealing that he was set to leave at the end of the month.

@Radio702 has invested in understanding what listeners – current & future – look for. Times change & so do lineups. Choosing a new direction doesn't mean we don’t value past contributions, it just means we embrace a different future. We thank Eusebius & wish him well #Radio pic.twitter.com/x2KjpBPDLu — 702 (@Radio702) June 11, 2020

Fellow 702 host and television newsreader Clement Manyathela was then announced as his replacement.

Exciting news! @TheRealClementM – respected political & market commentator – is taking over the 9am slot from Eusebius McKaiser. This new direction is part of a longer-term repositioning of @Radio702 in response to listener feedback #Radio pic.twitter.com/yqERcRYL3o — 702 (@Radio702) June 12, 2020

“The Primedia I worked for, when they didn’t renew people’s contracts, they never said that publicly, instead, they would find some reason to make somebody’s departure dignified.”

Thlabi referenced the claim that McKaiser’s contract was not renewed due to repositioning on the part of the station and called that reason a lie.

“The Primedia I worked for would never have issued a statement that did not honour its presenter. Even more so now, because you’re the one who resigned, why was it in Primedia’s interest to create a public impression that they got rid of you when it’s not true? Why did they have to play that power tool when it was not necessary?

“You don’t have to tell the public such a bitchy and [silly] untruth. I was very disappointed, I felt that it wasn’t the Primedia I worked for.”

Thlabi then put out a message to all organisations to be careful about how they terminated someone’s employment. especially during the uncertain times presented by Covid-19, after recalling how one of the staff members for a show she had previously worked on committed suicide because they could not handle news of his unemployment.

“I will forever wonder what the motive was of crafting a statement that did not reflect your history, that did not reflect your own quote.”

A leaked version of the statement in question was shared on Twitter by political commentator and occasional radio host Khaya Sithole.

Last week @Eusebius announced that he would be leaving @Radio702 to pursue other interests. As those who follow him would know, he has quite a wide range of interests. That's one part. What we also know is that bridges are few and fragile in the SA media landscape… pic.twitter.com/NInUMDZHf6 — Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) June 19, 2020

Echoing sentiments shared by Sithole in his Twitter thread on the implications of the statement, Thlabi cautioned against such statements as they may have a negative impact on someone’s future prospects.

“There are many people who were fired at Primedia because they were not good enough. They walk around being Twitter celebrities today, tweeting about how they left because they stood up to whiteness, they challenged 702. Lies! They were not good enough and they were a nightmare to work with,” said Thlabi.

You can listen to Thlabi’s call at the 19-minute mark of the podcast.

