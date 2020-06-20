Entertainment 20.6.2020 11:00 am

These behind-the-scenes special effects from Marvel movies will blow your mind

Citizen Reporter
Wakanda, from Marvel's Black Panther. Picture: Movie Still (Marvel Studios).

From building special landing pads, to flipping an actual truck to creating the perfect lighting see how your favourite Marvel movies are made.

To bring the characters of Marvel to life on the big screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has led the way in special and visual effects.

Movies like “Captain America: Civil War” involved demanding stunts from cast members like Chris Evans and Scarlet Johansen.

The amount of time and effort that goes into the special effects to get just the right shot is truly mind blowing.

For example for Black Panther, which stars Michael B Jordan and Chawick Boseman,  special lighting effects were used to distinguish the fictional country of Wakanda to ensure is looked completely different to any other part of the world.

Watch the video for more.

 

