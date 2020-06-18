The Bold and the Beautiful replaces Brooke with blow-up doll

The COVID-19 pandemic has really stretched our ingenuity and ability to cope.

With production houses now reopened continue some of our favourite soapies and other celluloid treats, creatives are really living up to their namesakes.

As more and more stories emerge about film crew and actors being exposed to the virus and even carrying onto set, the bosses of one of the world’s biggest and longest-running soap operas have resorted to weird yet strangely sensible ways of keeping their actors safe during love scenes.

The creative team for The Bold and the Beautiful, after a three-month break due to the pandemic, are using blow-up dolls in intimate couple’s scenes.

Writer Bradley Bell told the New York Post that when they were reviewing the scripts, they started taking out all the romantic scenes and the scripts just fell flat.

“We put our heads together trying to figure out a way to make these scenes work without breaking the eight-foot [distancing] rule … and we brought out a doll we used years ago as a corpse.

“We posed it and it was very convincing. It’s a great doll and we’ll be using her with hair and makeup as a stand-in to match some of our leading ladies.”

Bradley said they’d see how it works and may be investing in more dolls and male dolls.

“We’re searching websites and combing Hollywood to see what’s available — so we may be employing a lot of dolls in future love scenes.”

Now we can’t help but wonder… will the actors have to share their Tony Awards with the dolls, too, come awards season?

(Compiled By Hayden Horner)

