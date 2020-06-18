6 celebs share messages to their dads for Father’s Day

It’s Father’s Day this Sunday and like everyone with an important male figure to cherish and appreciate, some of our local celebs have joined in with these heart-warming messages ahead of the big day.

Carol Ofori

“My father is such an incredible man; he is such a comforter. Whenever I am feeling sad, or misunderstood, he seems to always have the words to calm, soothe and counsel me. I love his passion and determination for life. He is also the coolest granddad ever.”

Locnville

“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there doing the most! Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. Being a father is a miracle and a big responsibility, so to those who cherish the opportunity of being a father, this day is for you.”

Thabiso Makhubela

“My dad teaches and leads by example. Some of the most values and principles that I carry today I was taught by watching him. If he’s trying to show the importance of respect for others and for yourself, he shows it by living it. If it’s a lesson on love, he shows it by expressing love. His way of teaching has and continues to be a definite stand out for me.”

Daniel Baron

“My dad is truly a superman. He is and will always be my greatest role model. His belief in me and all my siblings has enabled us to follow our dreams and he has instilled his values of humility, honesty, compassion, generosity, determination and faith in me. He taught me that if you have a dream, then you must work hard and make it happen. I love you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day!

Kriya Gangiah

“My dad was definitely a strict parent growing up but I think, without him, I would not have my drive, discipline and thirst for life. He has always been unbelievably supportive of everything that I do and walked every road with me.”

Palesa Tembe

“Happy Father’s Day to my first love, or as I like to call you, ‘Daddyo’. Dad, I’d like to thank you for all the sacrifices you’ve made for our family. Thank you for the countless conversations and words of encouragement when I’m down or doubting myself. You have raised all your children to be strong, independent people of faith and you’ve inspired us all to rise above our challenges and come back more determined than ever. I love you Daddyo!! Happy Father’s Day!”

(Compiled By Hayden Horner)

