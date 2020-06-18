Muvhango following all precautions after Covid-19 exposure

Popular SABC 2 soapie Muvhango has had to halt production after one of their employees shared that they had been exposed to someone with Covid-19.

Series producer Herbert Hadebe confirmed the news, saying they had to take the necessary measures and ask staff to self-isolate until further notice.

Hadebe said: “We are prioritising the safety of all staff members. We will be constantly monitoring the evolving situation and adapting our efforts and responses. We will continue working together with the SABC as we comply with Covid-19 regulations.”

Spokesperson Thanduxolo Jindela said they are following all the precaution measures to control the situation, but could not say if the cast will be tested for Covid-19.

“The next step is to continue with our regular disinfection of the production with the help of SABC, by making sure everyone is safe upon resuming. The Cast has been practicing safety measures on set. We preach the gospel of safety measures at all times,” he said.

The resumption of production will be communicated to the public.

