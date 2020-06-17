Fergusons receive backing from actors and staff

The Fergusons Films, owned by married couple Shona and Connie Ferguson, has been shrouded in controversy for some time.

Actors in the past have alleged that they have been underpaid and overworked. One such actor who brought this to light was Vatiswa Ndara, who wrote an open letter to Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthehwa alleging she was offered a contract of R110,000 before tax for a five-week shoot.

Ndara said the contract stated having access to her talent on a first-call basis and an additional week for wardrobe fittings and makeup tests, at no additional costs

The departure of viewers’ favourite characters on The Queen has left more questions than answers as to why this keeps happening. Particularly when some actors allege mistreatment after they have left the show or why their contracts are not being renewed.

The Fergusons set the record straight in May, saying the reason many characters leave or die on the show is that the story is a telenovela and characters will come and go.

The recent allegation of underpayment from another actor seems to have frustrated the Fergusons, as Shona posted on his Instagram account of production staff and actor Sthembiso Khoza being sick and tired of social media attacks.

Wesleigh Kaptois, who works as a post-production producer on The Queen, posted a thread on Instagram of his support for the Fergusons.

“It really hurts that you are being attacked by social media and that people believe the things said about you. If everyone had the chance to be around you and work for Ferguson Films, your character would never be attacked or lied about.”

Connie responded to the post, she commented: “Wes!!! This means a lot, my angel. It’s all good. We continue doing what we with the greatest love in our hearts! Appreciate you! Thank you for being part of the awesome team that makes #thequeenmzansi great!”

Another employee Nathi thanked the Fergusons for the work they do and how they are treated like family.

Earlier in the week, Khoza shut down the ‘haters’ after his return on The Queen as Shaka. His character was ‘killed off’ in May.

He said: “Shout out to @ferguson_films @connie_ferguson. Everyone is just hating on yoll…When you the best people will talk, it doesn’t matter if you doing good or bad…I live by example.”

