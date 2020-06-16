Youth Day doccie featuring Siya Kolisi set to air with lively debate

Youth Day and time to commemorate the Soweto youth uprising of 16 June 1976.

However, this year is especially significant when considering the same underlying iniquities that drove our young people to rebellion in the ‘70s are now also coupled with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and the millions of job losses it will bring.

And even more importantly, we ask ourselves whether the voices of the ongoing youth struggle will be overshadowed by the pandemic.

This why the launch of the feature-length documentary, Good Hope, and its panel discussion on Tuesday is such a timely and important initiative to give voice to the concerns around race, hope and the significance of Youth Day and the challenges of creating a more inclusive country.

Filmmaker Anthony Fabian’s new documentary will be launched together with an online panel discussion with a long list of important public figures about life in post-apartheid South Africa.

With panellists that include, among others, Lerato Tshabalala (Author and Broadcaster), Unathi September (Inspire Foundation Africa), Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng (Gender Equalities Commission), and Siya Kolisi (Springboks Captain and Rugby World Champion 2019), the webinar promises to be a lively event.

In a recent statement about the significance of this discussion, Dr. Tlaleng said: “I can’t do much to change the fact that I’m a black woman, but I can be a spectacular black woman. And I can try and bring other black women to be spectacular with me.”

Meanwhile, Tshabalala noted that it takes 40 years to cleanse a generation. “So, the people who walk to the promised land are not the people who are going to arrive at the promised land. We’re walking people. I think we’ll get there.”

INFO

DATE: 16 June 2020

TIME: 18:30-20:00 SAST/CEST (17:30-19:00 BST/GMT+1)

To attend the web conference contact: Katherine Leach-Lewis at: katherine@upagumtree.co.za

Footage of highlights from the discussion will be made available on YouTube. For more information, log onto www.goodhopedoc.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.