SABC ordered to either confirm Palesa Chubisi’s promotion or demote her

SABC’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Madoda Mxakwe has been ordered to take steps within 30 days of receipt of the public protector’s report released on Monday, to either confirm the promotion of Palesa Chubisi or demote her.

The declaration was made after Mkhwebane lodged an investigation into the appointment of Chubisi to the position of producer and presenter for Morning Live on SABC, following an anonymous complaint that the proper processes were not followed in her appointment.

According to the remedial action laid out in Report 140 of 2019/20, titled Anonymous vs South African Broadcasting Corporation, Mxakwe has 30 days to either confirm the appointment in line with the SABC recruitment processes and applicable prescripts, or place Chubisi in a position commensurate with her level within the SABC.

Additionally, the Public Protector advised that the SABC can migrate her to the position she previously held at Lesedi FM, or take any other steps provided for in the Labour Relations Act.

“I investigated allegations of maladministration and impropriety in relation to the appointment of Ms. Palesa Chubisi to the position of Producer/Presenter of popular news and eventuality programme, Morning Live, at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). An anonymous complainant lodged the complaint with my office on 02 June 2017.

“In the main, the complainant alleged that the SABC appointed Ms. Chubisi to the position permanently in April 2016 without following and adhering to the recruitment procedures and prescripts that were applicable at the time. Ms. Chubisi was allegedly preferred ahead of other candidates who were suitably qualified and experienced,” said Mkhwebane.

The advocate further explained that her investigation focused on whether SABC functionaries appointed Chubisi to the position in question without following and adhering to applicable recruitment procedures and prescripts and, if so, whether that conduct was improper and amounted to maladministration.

“I found both these allegations to be substantiated,” added Mkhwebane.