‘Insecure’ fans are not happy about the series finale

The fourth season of HBO’s Insecure came to an end as the last episode aired last night, leaving viewers in shock and on edge.

The season finale of the hit series includes a surprise pregnancy, a breakup and a friendship reunion.

Fans were not happy with the events that played and have voiced their dissatisfaction on social media.

One viewer questioned why the show gave “us all those scenes of Issa and Lawrence happy and in love just to pull this s**t?!”

Others praised Andrew for standing up for himself and leaving Molly, who was labelled a “terror”.

Despite all unexpected drama, the silver lining was the reunion of Issa and Molly – who both found their way back to each other, but at the cost of their relationships.

#InsecureHBO Everybody: Issa & Lawrence are so cute together, I hope this works out! Condola: pic.twitter.com/N3lGom1EQK — Frederick Brooks™ (@poetbrooks) June 15, 2020

Condola’s pregnancy announcement added fuel to the flame, with many fans showing their dislike of the character by calling her “canola oil” and “Condolavirus”.

This season finale hurt. I’ve waited three seasons for Issa and Lawerence to get back together and they finally get things going and here comes Canola oil #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/GXorU5dWSa — Keyoncé (@__Keyana) June 15, 2020

Issa and Lawrence: we are going to make things work and we will be finally happy.

Condolavirus: Hold my beer. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/hcVasLocFi — Lady O (@nomziiee) June 15, 2020

Issa Rae, the creator and star of Insecure, revealed ahead of the finale that a lot of questions would be answered in the final episode.

In an interview with CNN, Rae said: “We’ve been building to this moment since episode one of this season and that’s all I’m going to say.”

Rae also predicted that fans would be upset, and rightfully so, with the finale.

HBO confirmed in May that Insecure would be returning for season five, but the release date has not yet been determined.

Talking to CNN about the upcoming season, Rae teased that it would be “different in a great way”.

“It’s definitely going to showcase some different sides to our characters. We’re trying something new next season that I’m excited about.”

