WATCH: Sneak peek of M-Net’s first telenovela, ‘Legacy’

With growing local content from television production houses, M-Net has strongly followed suit over the past year with the highly acclaimed Trackers, the action-packed adaptation of Deon Meyer’s crime novel, and the equally brilliant family drama Still Breathing.

Mnet said in a statement they will be continuing their expansion in creating more local series, this time in the form of their first telenovela called Legacy.

“With startling storylines set in the fast-lane world of investment billionaires and a sterling, diverse cast, this new daily, designed for DStv’s premium audience, is destined to become the talk of the town when it launches in September,” it said.

Mnet channel director Jan du Plessis said: “Imagine the Machiavellian mega-rich characters living dysfunctional lives in the award-winning HBO series Succession in a fresh, distinctly South African context.

“Add a daily dose of The Bold and the Beautiful, colour the concoction with pure escapism in the topical and aspirational style of the best Brazilian telenovelas, and you have Legacy in a nutshell.”

Du Plessis added that moving into the popular genre of telenovelas is an exciting step for the channel by making sure to cast established soap stars and feature young and upcoming talent.

“We’re also pulling out all the stops to ensure that Legacy will be remembered for its arresting plots and new ways of filming. ”

Legacy follows the conflict of an upmarket investment empire that was established decades ago by Sebastian Price, played by experienced actor Deon Lotz, the patriarch of the ultra-rich family.

Sebastian is approaching his retirement and a family member will soon need to take over the empire.

But who will it be?

His bitter ex-wife Angelique, played by Michelle Botes and ruthless first-born daughter Felicity, played by Mary-Anne Barlow will stop at nothing to ensure that Sebastian’s second wife Dineo (Kgomotso Christopher) playboy son, SJ (Anton David Jeftha) does not get the position of CEO.

Mnet has promised the show will be jam-packed with secrets, lies, and revenge.

Watch the sneak peek below:

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

