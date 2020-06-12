8,500 and counting: Marc Lottering’s first-ever virtual show pulls massive global sales

Since the start of South Africa’s lockdown and calls to self-isolate which came into effect on March 26, all of the country’s arts and lifestyle events were cancelled – leaving scores of performers’ livelihoods shattered and theatregoers experiencing major withdrawal symptoms.

Channelling their knack for improvisation and ways to survive while still keeping us entertained, actors quickly rallied together to form troupes like the &Scene group who since late April started bringing us reunion shows of our favourite theatre productions such as the Rent musical and The Buddy Holly Story.

Although a little late to the table, hugely popular local funny man Marc Lottering is now also making use of the digital realm with his first-ever virtual live show, My Fellow South Africans, set to take place tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

Speaking to The Citizen, Lottering admitted that as someone accustomed to performing in front of a live audience, he’d initially been resistant to the idea.

“But fans have asked me to please jump onto the virtual platform as they would like to hear what I have to say right now, amidst all of this madness.

“So, under the direction of my partner, Anwar McKay, I’ve decided to do this. But it is kind of freaking me out,” he told us between frantically adding the finishing touches to the production.

And, boy, is he ever glad that he heeded the calls of his fans. The show, which is inspired by the opening line of every public address by President Cyril Ramaphosa since the lockdown began, has since Thursday night already sold a staggering 8,500 tickets worldwide.

The comedian said he did not expect the support and sales his show has garnered.

“I am blown away by the phenomenal support. We have sold 8,500 tickets to people from all over the globe. This online life is the new normal. Tickets are affordable and the whole family can watch at home with one ticket. Hello, 2020. It’s insane!”

Directed by Lottering’s husband, Anwar McKay, the 50-minute show makes light of instances when President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lockdown public address set social media ablaze.

Info

Date: June 13 at 7.30 pm

June 13 at 7.30 pm Cost: R70 via Quicket

R70 via Quicket Age Restriction: 12 (language)

12 (language) Streaming link: www.quicket.co.za/events/105591-my-fellow-south-africans/

After the live show, the link will still be available for ticket-holders to watch until 20 June. And in case you missed it, you may still buy tickets to watch after the live show.

