5 things you need to know about Patrick Dempsey’s devilish new role

Sky Italia’s 10-part drama-thriller Devils, starring Grey’s Anatomy’s Patrick Dempsey (aka McDreamy), is now streaming on Showmax and the mild-mannered doctor with impeccable bedside manners plays the part of a real meany.

With a massive 7.1 out of 10 IMDb rating since its release in April, Devils has been hailed by Cinematographe as a story of “power, secrets and deceptions at the centre of a financial thriller as taut as a violin string”.

Alongside Suburra’s Alessandro Borghi (as ruthless head of trading Massimo Ruggero), Dempsey goes from McDreamy to McMeany, which may be hard for throngs of smitten fans to come to terms with, until you see him in character.

Here are five things you should know about his new role:

1. He’s traded in his hospital greens for a power suit and given his tousled locks a slick comb back, almost channelling Wall Street-era Michael Douglas.

2. Bedside manners take a backseat as he plays Dominic Morgan, the American CEO of an international investment bank whose dirty dealings threaten to sink Europe’s economy.

3. Grey’s Anatomy’s favourite character is very much the villain in the series and he goes from McDreamy to McMeany with amazing skill.

4. Apart from a leading role in the 2018 miniseries The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, this is Dempsey’s first major role since exiting Grey’s in 2015.

5. The star told ET Canada that he loved testing his acting abilities by playing the polar opposite of his multi-award-winning gentle role in Grey’s Anatomy.

If you loved The Wolf of Wall Street (Leonardo DiCaprio) and are hooked on Billions (Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti) then this stylish, sophisticated international thriller is set to be your next binge addiction.

And let’s face it … even as McMeany, Patrick Dempsey is still oh-so McDreamy.

Catch the series for yourself on Showmax and to see how hard it is to pull yourself away from your screen.

