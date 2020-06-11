Eusebius McKaiser resigns from 702, gets replaced by Clement Manyathela

Talk radio presenter and author Eusebius McKaiser has resigned from 702 and will be replaced by Clement Manyathela towards the end of the month.

Sunday World reports that news of McKaiser’s resignation comes amid numerous allegations that the station was ill-treating its junior employees and was facing serious financial and leadership challenges at senior management level.

Clement Manyathela will be moving from his current slot at the Midday Report to take up McKaiser’s 9am slot.

As for what’s next for McKaiser? While the polarising personality has not yet decided on his next move, there are rumours that the SABC is dying to have him in their employ.

“702 has spent a lot of time understanding what our listeners now – and of the future – are looking for. We have valued Eusebius’s contribution and know that the next stage of his career journey will showcase his skills as a journalist, political analyst, writer and of course, master debater,” said 702 station manager, Thabisile Mbete in a statement.

“It is always challenging starting something new and I am grateful for the opportunity. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my broadcasting career, exploring new ideas and having an extended time to engage with our listeners,” said Manyathela, who also works for eNCA.

Veteran journalist and author Mandy Wiener will be returning to Primedia Broadcast team to fill the vacancy left by Manyathela.

“This is a homecoming for me. 702 is where I started my career and it nurtured and moulded me into the journalist I am today. I am excited at the opportunity presented by a fast-paced, news-driven, agenda-setting show such as the Midday Report,” said Wiener.

According to Primedia, the change to the line-up is part of the longer-term strategy to reposition 702 in response to listener feedback.

“Clement and Mandy are trusted journalists, known for their fresh approaches to news reporting. We know that their contributions will be central to us successfully delivering on our responsible media strategy, one that will see us continue to build trust and audiences as we look to take 702 to the next level,” concluded acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting Geraint Crwys-Williams.

