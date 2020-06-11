Four books to keep you motivated while working from home

Thanks to the internet and Wi-Fi – and long before Covid-19 even became the bane of our existence – the world was our offices.

From coffee shops to parks and even the gym, people began enjoying the freedom of not being shackled to their company desks.

Although some businesses laud the increase in productivity that remote working brings, others are not so sure.

Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom is one of these naysayers.

“The global work-from-home movement intended to maintain output and efficiency during the Covid-19 pandemic could generate a worldwide productivity slump and threaten economic growth for many years,” said Bloom in a recent Stanford News article.

So, how do you keep on task and stay motivated when you’re working from home? The Citizen sourced four books to help do just that.

Remote Office: The Ultimate Guide to Working From Home

Author: Crystal Reynolds

Publisher: Independently published

ISBN: 1694933164

Are you considering a new career path that doesn’t insist you are desk-bound? Are you yearning for a work-life balance where you are in control of your outputs and time-keeping?

Then this book offers valuable tips on how to get this kind of gig, identify the best companies hiring for this and how to position yourself as an expert.

Working Remotely: Secrets to Success for Employees

Author: Teresa Douglas, Holly Gordon and Mike Webber

Publisher: Barrons Educational Series

ISBN: 1506254330

For those of us who are new to this new normal, Working Remotely offers useful tips on how to ward off toxic levels of isolation, how to get what you need from colleagues spread across the world and how to network and grow in your career when you are sitting in an office of one.

The Art of Working Remotely: How to Thrive in a Distributed Workplace

Author: Scott Dawson

Publisher: Knight Rose Press

ISBN: 9781733991315

Thriving in a distributed workplace is not something you are taught. You either have it or you don’t. However, it is something you can learn.

This book offers great anecdotes about the author’s 21-year remote work journey. From it, you will learn how to gauge the behaviours and practices that contribute to remote worker success.

The HR Nomad: A Remote Working Guidebook For HR Professionals

Author: Frederik Haentjens

Publisher: Independently published

ISBN: 9781086558203

This book explores and dissects the potential of information and communication technology and the trend of remote working across various disciplines in human resources.

Fuelled by the passion of travelling and exploring new horizons, while generating income from different income streams, The HR Nomad seeks to investigate this trend and offers compelling insights.

