LISTEN: Nasty C teams up with T.I. for new track against racial injustice

Popular local rapper Nasty C who recently signed a record deal with the United States (US) label Def Jam has collaborated with US rapper T.I for a new song, They Don’t.

The song addresses racial injustices and police brutality in the US.

The lyric video has already pulled in over 300,000 views, with Nasty C rapping, ‘They don’t want me to win, they don’t want me to eat, they don’t want to see a young black man succeed, they don’t wanna see me take my brothers outta the streets, they don’t want me.’

Both rappers reflect on the black experience, referencing the lack of justice for black people, the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, all have been spotlighted in the US the past couple of weeks.

The black lives movement has turned into a global movement, with protests seen in many countries against racism and police brutality.

All funds from the record will go towards Until Freedom, a social justice organisation in the US that addresses systemic racism and The Solidarity Fund in South Africa.

Listen to They Don’t below.

