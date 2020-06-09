Tropika Island of Treasure winners give away some of their R1 million cash prize

The winning team for SABC3’s Tropika Island of Treasure Curaçao has been announced and everyone who got behind team Team Cool Red’s Nadia Jaftha and Trevor Lagerway is elated.

However, there are two groups of fans who are even more excited by the win because they will also be getting part of the R1 million prize money.

Although both Nadia and Trevor have big plans on how they’d like to spend their cash, they announced that the first thing they’re doing is donating a chunk of it to their favourite children’s organisations.

Speaking to The Citizen, Lagerway said he’ll be allotting R100,000 of his R500,000 prize to the Little Lighthouse Foundation, which helps raise awareness about Congenital Muscular Dystrophy (CMD) and families struggling with the rare disease.

“Close friends of mine had a little boy and he’s got muscle dystrophy so they set up a foundation which I have been very involved with. When I entered this competition, I prayed to God and said that if my destiny is to win this series, I will donate R100 000 to the cause. It’s so important to me to pay it forward and I know this money will be incredibly helpful in this trying time,” he said.

While Jaftha was not keen to disclose the amount, she said will be sharing a portion of her prize money with Habibia Children’s Home that supports young orphan girls in desperate need of love and care.

“What Habibia Chidlren’s Home does to support and empower young girls is incredible, and I knew that if I did come out victorious on Tropika Island of Treasure that they would be one of the causes I would share some of my prize winnings with,” Jaftha said in a statement on Monday.

Additionally, Jaftha said she’ll also be sharing part of her winnings with Nourish the Children, which was started by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. to alleviate the problem of childhood hunger in a sustainable manner.

And how will this year’s winners spend the remainder of their prize money?

Jaftha says she’ll be putting some money aside for a house because property is so expensive in Cape Town and it will definitely give a good financial boost.

Meanwhile, Lagerway would like to use the rest of his winnings to take his wife on a holiday before the couple welcomes their baby into the world in October.

