Bafta TV Awards 2020: List of main nominations

The prestigious British Academy Television Awards, also known as the Bafta TV Awards, the ceremony is set to be held on 31 July and some of the favourite leading ladies include Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack).

Among the male leads are Jared Harris for Chernobyl and the unforgettable Takehiro Hira for Giri/Haji.

While the awards, which has been an annual event since 1955, initially consisted of a mere six categories, it has grown to include all aspects of television for a grand 26 categories.

Here just some of the main nominee section that may be of interest:

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing – BBC One

Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack – BBC One

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4

Supporting actress

Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World – Channel 4

Helen Behan, The Virtues – Channel 4

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix

Leading actor

Stephen Graham, The Virtues – Channel 4

Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Callum Turner, The Capture – BBC One

Supporting actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession – ITV

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Best Drama Series

The Crown – Netflix

The End Of The F***Ing World – Channel 4

Gentleman Jack – BBC One

Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Best International Series

Euphoria – Sky Atlantic

Succession – Sky Atlantic

Unbelievable – Netflix

When They See Us – Netflix

If you would like the view the full list of categories and nominees, you can log onto http://www.bafta.org/television/awards/tv-2020

