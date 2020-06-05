Entertainment 5.6.2020 02:26 pm

Bafta TV Awards 2020: List of main nominations

Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden in 'The End of the F***ing World'. Picture: Netflix

The awards ceremony has been an annual event since 1955.

The prestigious British Academy Television Awards, also known as the Bafta TV Awards, the ceremony is set to be held on 31 July and some of the favourite leading ladies include Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack).

Among the male leads are Jared Harris for Chernobyl and the unforgettable Takehiro Hira for Giri/Haji.

While the awards, which has been an annual event since 1955, initially consisted of a mere six categories, it has grown to include all aspects of television for a grand 26 categories.

Here just some of the main nominee section that may be of interest:

Leading actress

  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One
  • Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing – BBC One
  • Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack – BBC One
  • Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4

Jodie Comer in ‘Killing Eve‘. Picture: BBC

Supporting actress

  • Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World – Channel 4
  • Helen Behan, The Virtues – Channel 4
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix
  • Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix

Leading actor

  • Stephen Graham, The Virtues – Channel 4
  • Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
  • Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
  • Callum Turner, The Capture – BBC One

Jared Harris in ‘Chernobyl’. Picture: HBO

Supporting actor

  • Joe Absolom, A Confession – ITV
  • Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix
  • Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
  • Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Best Drama Series

  • The Crown – Netflix
  • The End Of The F***Ing World – Channel 4
  • Gentleman Jack – BBC One
  • Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’. Picture: Netflix

Best International Series

  • Euphoria – Sky Atlantic
  • Succession – Sky Atlantic
  • Unbelievable – Netflix
  • When They See Us – Netflix

If you would like the view the full list of categories and nominees, you can log onto http://www.bafta.org/television/awards/tv-2020

(Compiled by Hayden Horner)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

