Bafta TV Awards 2020: List of main nominations

The prestigious British Academy Television Awards, also known as the Bafta TV Awards, the ceremony is set to be held on 31 July and some of the favourite leading ladies include Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack).
Among the male leads are Jared Harris for Chernobyl and the unforgettable Takehiro Hira for Giri/Haji.
While the awards, which has been an annual event since 1955, initially consisted of a mere six categories, it has grown to include all aspects of television for a grand 26 categories.
Here just some of the main nominee section that may be of interest:
Leading actress
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One
- Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing – BBC One
- Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack – BBC One
- Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4
Supporting actress
- Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World – Channel 4
- Helen Behan, The Virtues – Channel 4
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix
- Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix
Leading actor
- Stephen Graham, The Virtues – Channel 4
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
- Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
- Callum Turner, The Capture – BBC One
Supporting actor
- Joe Absolom, A Confession – ITV
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix
- Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
Best Drama Series
- The Crown – Netflix
- The End Of The F***Ing World – Channel 4
- Gentleman Jack – BBC One
- Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Best International Series
- Euphoria – Sky Atlantic
- Succession – Sky Atlantic
- Unbelievable – Netflix
- When They See Us – Netflix
If you would like the view the full list of categories and nominees, you can log onto http://www.bafta.org/television/awards/tv-2020
(Compiled by Hayden Horner)
