Win your share of R25k by sharing Covid-19 stories

Amidst proliferating misinformation and increasing numbers of new Covid-19 cases, the Centre for Communication Impact is partnering with local media to bring hope to the communities through inspirational stories from frontline workers and those who have recovered from the disease.

These hopeful stories will present a snapshot of what positive acts of love do every day for the country’s frontline workers as well as bring to life the ways in which people are supporting each other and how individuals find new ways of making their lives better through these challenging times.

The call for entries goes to people from Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

The five categories that can be entered into are for:

• Educators (teachers) going the extra mile to ensure that students continue to learn using methods that respect social distancing.

• Health workers who wake up each day and go to work at a hospital. They are being asked to talk about how they bring smiles to their patients, stay positive and passionate during these difficult times.

• Frontline essential services suppliers, who have been working day and night since lockdown began in March.

• Law enforcement officials (the police, military, etc) who have been working to enforce the regulations as published by government.

• Those of you that have recovered from Covid-19.

Sharing their stories will give many South Africans hope.

First prize (x10) – R1 000

Second prize (x10) – R500

Third Prize (x10) – R250

To qualify:

Write a story – maximum two pages. Winning stories will be published in an e-book!

All South African languages welcome – the story will be translated for the judges.

One picture that relates to your story should be sent.

Stories must be submitted by tomorrow to storiesofhope@tshedzamedia.co.za

