Kaya FM welcomes Sizwe Dhlomo to drivetime

Kaya FM has announced their acquisition of acclaimed broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo as the latest addition to their team.

This comes a week after the station announced that Kgomotso Matsunyane and Ndumiso Ngcobo would not be renewing their contracts to host the station’s drive time show.

Dhlomo will now serve as the host of the newly revamped afternoon-drive show, effective 6 July 2020.

“The station is excited to welcome its newest addition to the airwaves. Dhlomo brings a vast knowledge of current affairs, popular culture and business acumen to the Monday-Friday show which will also showcase feel-good and familiar sounds,” said the station in a statement.

“The most fascinating thing about working with Sizwe will be our ability to explore the length and breadth of the Afropolitan’s interest, knowledge and achievements across many disciplines including science, the arts, economics, fashion, current affairs and more. His handle on music and passion for Africa and the diaspora is yet to be fully experienced. Our focus will be on how we continue to shift the cultural needle with the view of reflection in five years’ time, on how much further we and our people have moved,” said Kaya FM Managing Director Greg Maloka.

Dhlomo started his broadcasting career 15 years ago on MTV, where he was selected as the channel’s first African video jockey.

From there his trajectory has soared making him one of our country’s most familiar voices and faces in both the radio and television spheres.

Some of his most notable work to date includes presenting on SuperSport, forming part of the inaugural Newzroom Afrika team and interviewing Michelle Obama and Bill Gates, to name a few.

“I am very excited to be joining the Kaya FM family! Working under the tutelage of Greg Maloka is something that I regard as an honour and a privilege. I am looking forward to engaging with Kaya listeners, as we drive the station and our country into the future,” said Dhlomo.

