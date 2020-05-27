Muzi Mthabela quits ‘Isibaya’ to play Shaka Zulu

Shortly after announcing a number of additions to their cast, Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya has had to issue a statement bidding farewell to one of their most loved characters – acting regent Duma Ngema (Muzi Mthabela).

According to the channel, Mthabela will now be moving to a different project as a lead.

Rumour has it that Mthabela will be taking on the role of Shaka Zulu in M-Net’s upcoming Game of Thrones-style epic Shaka Illembe.

According to M-Net, the historical drama will tell the story of pre-colonial kingdoms and paramountcies; and the heroes and villains who shaped and influenced one of Africa’s greatest Kings – Shaka kaSenzangakhona – in a 12-part series, created for global distribution.

Very few details about the production have been released thus far but the production house responsible for the drama confirmed that they had begun location scouting last June.

Coincidentally, the production house responsible for the drama is the same production house that conceptualised and created Isibaya – a show Mthabela has been with for seven years.

“We have seen his character grow from being a hitman for the Ndlovus to becoming a powerful man in the valley as the Regent to the Ngubane Chieftaincy. Mthabela’s character has left women weak to their knees and had men admiring his wisdom and strength,” said Mzansi Magic.

‘’Muzi’s leadership skills, passion and professionalism [are] impeccable. He is a respectful and loving colleague to everyone that he works with. Our relationship with Muzi doesn’t end now that he is leaving Isibaya, Muzi is and will always be a member of the Bomb production family,’’ said Bomb Productions’ Desiree Markgraaff.

‘’Over the years, Isibaya has continued to acquire excellent talent, which portrays their characters very well, just as Muzi Mthabela has done with his character Duma. Mzansi Magic is supportive of the writers and producers of each show to give the best local content that our viewers have come to love,’’ added Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“Mzansi Magic is excited for Muzi Mthabela on his new journey as a leading role in another production and wish him all of the best in his new endeavours,” concluded Philiso.

The channel promised that Isibaya fans can look forward to riveting storylines and the return of their favourite actors now that the show has been allowed to resume production under the revised lockdown conditions.

