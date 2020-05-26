Menzi Ngubane’s wife critical of ‘unwarranted social media panic’ about his health

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane’s wife Sikie Ngubane has come out to condemn media reports that her husband was reportedly “gravely ill”.

The #PrayForMenziNgubane trended on Twitter with many fans sending out their thoughts and prayers to the family after a report alleged the actor had been hospitalised and was battling for his life.

Menzi’s wife cleared the air in a statement and said: “The family is also aware that due to the spread of this inaccurate and unverified news, his fans have even gone as far as sending their messages of his speedy recovery on social media, spawning an unwarranted social media panic.

“We understand their concerns and support for Menzi, but as the family, we appeal to South Africans to refrain from spreading news that has not been verified and confirmed by the family.”

She confirmed that her husband has the full support of his family and recuperating after doctors were concerned about his health.

“To this end, we wish to continue as the family to offer him the support he needs following his recent visit to the doctors. It is this visit that has been grossly exaggerated by newspapers and social media users.

“We are aware that South Africans are concerned about his health and would like to thank them for their prayers, and appeal to them to respect hospital/doctor/patient confidentiality. Menzi wishes to take this opportunity to fully recover and get back to work as soon as possible,” the statement read.

The actor recently joined the cast of popular telenovela on Mzansi Magic The Queen.

