Kaya FM bids farewell to Kgomotso Matsunyane and Ndumiso Ngcobo

Come Thursday, 28 May, fans of Kaya FM’s Uncaptured hosted by Kgomotso Matsunyane and Ndumiso Ngcobo will have to bid the show adieu as it officially comes to an end.

According to Kaya FM, both parties’ contracts have come to an end and they will not be renewed.

“Over the last three years, the weekly show, broadcast Monday-Thursday at 3pm to 5pm, has been a crucial part of the station’s national conversation with listeners by gathering perspectives and insights from the latest headlines and developments in politics and society.

“Matsunyane and Ngcobo’s contributions to Kaya as a business and the radio industry at large are unprecedented. Kaya is deeply appreciative of their commitment over the years. They are among the most successful broadcasters of our time and have constantly shown passion and drive through their work,” said the station in a statement.

Last year Uncaptured won the award for the Best Afternoon Drive Show at the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards. Matsunyane was also nominated in the Best Afternoon Drive Presenter category in the same year.

She was also the host of The Showcase with Kgomotso Matsunyane on Kaya TV, a platform for up and coming artists and their musical journeys.

Ngcobo’s last show on Kaya FM will be this Friday, 29 May, alongside Skhumba on Good Friday.

“The station was able to achieve a lot with the show, including cultivating a culture of intimate connections and dialogues with listeners. Kaya FM will be heading in a different direction with a new drive-time show starting in July 2020. The show’s host will be announced soon.”

Elite Nights’ Kgomotso Meso will be standing in for the month of June.

This announcement comes months after the station declared that it will be retrenching 37 employees before the end of May.

Daily Sun reports that the programming department was ear-marked to shed about 15 staffers while finance, human resources and the MD’s office were to shed nine people in total.

The marketing, lifestyle and research, digital and Kaya TV departments were also set to lose nine employees in total.

The economic recession was listed as the main reason for this decision.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

