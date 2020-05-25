Rapulana Seiphemo joins season five of ‘The Queen’

Ferguson Films is delighted to welcome Rapulana Seiphemo to The Queen. The revered performer will play the character of devious villain Hector Sebata.

Not all is as it seems when it comes to Hector. Behind his charm hides a wolf in sheep’s skin.

He is understanding and supportive as a high ranking police colonel in Tembisa, but has a penchant for the narcotics trade. Sebata’s presence will shake the Khoza family to the core.

Seiphemo is best known for his roles in Isidingo, Muvhango and Generations. The award-winner has featured in numerous stage productions, TV dramas and films. He is also a sought-after tutor, director and producer boasting over 30 years of experience.

“Hector Sebata is going to be the most exciting and challenging character I have had to create. I am looking forward to being on The Queen and working with the cast and crew. I also trust that the viewers will be entertained by what Hector gets up to,” said Seiphemo.

The Queen executive producers Connie and Shona Ferguson welcomed Seiphemo: “We are thrilled to have Rapulana on board. We have both worked with him as actors and have the highest level of respect for him as a performer and a professional.

“He is a world-class actor with an impressive portfolio and is loved by many. We can’t wait to see him in the role of Hector Sebata.

Season 5 of The Queen kicks off this July and will grace screens every weekday at 9pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.