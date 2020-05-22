City of Cape Town starts processing film permit applications

The City of Cape Town’s film permit office resumed partial operations on Thursday and will start processing film permit applications.

The city’s mayor, Alderman Dan Plato said in a statement: “This is an important industry because not only does it provide entertainment, it is a great financial contributor to the local economy with an estimated R3.5 billion a year and employs thousands of people, creating job opportunities for our local Cape Town communities.

“Ensuring the safe regulated return to the film work of this industry will act as a catalyst for the return to work of the broad range of service providers that support this industry.”

During the permit process, the city has developed standard operating procedures (SOPs) document aimed at ensuring all film workplaces adhere to the lockdown regulations.

MMC for safety and security Alderman JP Smith said: “This document was shared with members of the film industry for comment and they have agreed to abide by the strict guidelines aimed at avoiding the spread of Covid-19.

“It also outlines the basic technical measures the companies have to put in place in the workplace to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to protect their employees.”

Only online applications will be accepted and walk-ins will not be allowed at the civic centre to minimise any risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“We would like to urge all those attached to the film industry, and who will be going out to film locations, to please adhere to the protocols as well as all applicable regulations in terms of hygiene on set and observing physical distancing to ensure the safety of all those on set,” Smith said.

Local film and television productions have been allowed to go back to work on Level 4 after the national government sign and gazetted new directions for the industry to follow from 4 May.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

