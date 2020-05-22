Netflix premieres second African original series ‘Blood & Water’

Netflix has launched another African original, this time about a prestigious inner-city school for Cape Town’s elite which is known as Parkhurst College.

The series follows the exploits of intelligent, proactive and impulsive 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo, as she engineers her transfer to the school to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister she’s never met.

Blood & Water stars breakout star Khosi Ngema as well as experienced known talent such as Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff and Dillon Windvogel.

You’d be excused for thinking that life for these uber-privileged high-schoolers revolves around parties, passion and a healthy dose of gossip, but beneath the surface runs a mystery that has every one of them firmly in its grip.

Are people who they say they are? Is the head-girl-elect as perfect as she seems? Will Puleng ever find out the truth about her missing sister, abducted as a newborn? Is blood really thicker than water?

With a few cameos, rapper Nasty C gets to show viewers his acting skills in his acting debut.

Following an impressive start to the year after signing a new deal with iconic Def Jam Recordings, this week the superstar stunned fans with an announcement on Instagram that he just went one better and added acting to his arsenal of talents, with a cameo role in the highly anticipated Netflix African original young adult series, Blood & Water.

Nasty C’s elevation to double threat is poetic in light of the premiere of his music video, There They Go, which set tongues wagging earlier this year.

The video uses images from his hometown of Durban where he plays the kid who’s made it. He further drives this narrative with lyrics which spell out his hard work and success.

Lyrics couldn’t ring truer for this global powerhouse who remains undefeated as the number one most-streamed South African artist on Apple Music for four years consecutively.

Speaking on his organic move into acting, Nasty C said: “It’s insane! I’ve never really acted before and even though I was being myself by making music, it was a crazy experience. I’m super proud to be a part of the Blood & Water soundtrack.

“There’s some dope artists included as well and the series is really made for the youth, which I’m excited about.”

On his role on Blood & Water, he added: “My character is KB’s (Thabang Molaba) producer who helps him put together really cool tracks. This is what I do every day and so it was a natural role for me.”

The six-part series, directed by powerhouse Nosipho Dumisa, is a gripping story of betrayal, first love and, of course, mystery as we follow young, ambitious Khumalo (Ama Qamata) on a search for her missing older sister who was abducted at birth.

Blood & Water premiered globally in 190 countries on Wednesday on streaming platfom Netflix.

